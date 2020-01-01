Oli, Dahal discuss agenda for secretariat meeting

CPN Chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Monday have discussed the issues to be presented during the secretariat meeting on Tuesday.

Party sources confided that the chairmen discussed the issue of Cabinet reshuffle, standards about political and constitutional appointments and other issues during the meeting at Baluwatar on Monday.

The secretariat meeting was earlier scheduled to continue at Paris Danda on Monday but was postponed and will now be held at Baluwatar on Tuesday.

The meeting was scheduled to discuss regular financial assistance to central committee members and whole-timers and completing the remaining works of organizational unification among other issues.

The secretariat meeting was also to discuss what to do about the meeting allowance of federal lawmakers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was set to discuss implementation of the decisions taken by the recent standing committee meeting. The recent standing committee meeting had decided to complete works related to party unification within a month. It had also decided that the secretariat should form a task force to study about the party's academies and institutions.