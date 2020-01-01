CPN secretariat meeting starts at Baluwatar

Secretariat meeting of ruling CPN has started at Baluwatar on Tuesday.

The meeting is expected to discuss standards about political and constitutional appointments and other issues.

CPN Chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Monday had discussed the issues to be presented during the meeting.

The chairmen discussed the issue of Cabinet reshuffle, standards about political and constitutional appointments and other issues during the meeting.

The secretariat meeting was earlier scheduled to continue at Paris Danda on Monday but was postponed and shifted to Baluwatar for Tuesday citing that Paris Danda was 'too crowded'.

The meeting is also scheduled to discuss regular financial assistance to central committee members and whole-timers and completing the remaining works of organizational unification among other issues.

The meeting is also set to discuss implementation of the decisions taken by the recent standing committee meeting. The recent standing committee meeting had decided to complete works related to party unification within a month. It had also decided that the secretariat should form a task force to study about the party's academies and institutions.