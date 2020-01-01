CPN secretariat urges PM to make appointments in constitutional bodies

The secretariat meeting of ruling CPN at Baluwatar on Tuesday has urged Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli to make appointments at the vacant constitutional bodies.

"The law has set standards for appointments in the constitutional bodies. The Constitutional Council takes decisions on that basis," CPN Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said after the meeting. "We have urged PM to call the meeting of Constitutional Council soon."

He added that the meeting also discussed making government works effective, and strengthening the relationship between the government and the party to boost trust of the government.

He stated that political appointments will be discussed inside the party, and appointments in the constitutional bodies will be discussed in the Constitutional Council as per the Constitution and laws.

He revealed that the Supreme Court has not formally informed the government about the petition demanding revocation of appointment of CPN Vice-chairman Bam Dev Gautam as National Assembly member.

He stated that the meeting did not discuss Cabinet reshuffle as the issue was already discussed on Sunday but added that the Cabinet will be reshuffled as early as possible.