Missing pillar No 11 at Nepal-China border located in Humla

The pillar no 11 at the Nepal-China border, that was missing for years, has been located on Wednesday.

A team led by Chief District Officer (CDO) of Humla Chiranjivi Giri and including Nepal Army (NA) and Armed Police Force (APF) personnel has found the missing border pillar on Wednesday. "They have found the pillar number 11 at Takulle Wednesday evening. It is in perfect condition," Chairman of Namkha rural municipality of Humla Bishnu Bahadur Tamang (Lama) told Setopati.

The place where the pillar has been found is two-day trek from Lapcha where the Chinese government has constructed buildings. "There is not a straight way from Lapcha to the place where the pillar has been found due to the difficult terrain. It takes around two days while taking a roundabout way," Tamang, who had won the local election on the ticket of the then CPN (Maoist Center), added. "It will now be easier to mark the border with China after finding the missing pillar."

The CDO-led team, that went to Hilsa to locate the missing pillar, will return to district headquarters Simikot later on Thursday. "They will return to Simikot today. How to do demarcation may be decided after that," he stated. He added that the team may be late to walk back to Simikot as it is raining in Humla today.

There are 100 markers, including 79 main and 21 subsidiary ones, with the northern neighbor from east to west. The markers include pillars, rocks and other natural objects, according to the Survey Department.

The government, meanwhile, has stated that there is no border dispute with China. Government Spokesperson and Foreign Minister on Wednesday claimed that the place where China has built the buildings is one kilometer into the Chinese side even as locals insist that the territory belongs to Nepal and Nepal had even constructed a road through that area to the Tibetan town of Taklakot where the Chinese government allows Nepalis of the region once in a year for trade.

"Such news reports were published even four years back. The government had investigated forming a inter-ministries committee then. Investigation by the team showed that the place where China constructed the building is a kilometer inside China," Gyawali had said during the press conference to make Cabinet decisions public on Wednesday. "A team including CDO has gone even now. We will brief you if they uncover any fact."

Gyawali insisted that there is no border dispute with China, and assured there is cordial environment for dialogue to resolve any problem if it arises.

The CDO-led team had reached Lapcha on Sunday where the Chinese side claimed that the building is on Chinese territory, and asked the Nepali team to return to the Nepali side and sit on a hill on the Nepali side if it wants dialogue. The team refused to sit for dialogue and returned back as agreeing to the Chinese terms would have meant conceding that the place is in China.

The Kailash Mansarovar, the famous Hindu pilgrimage destination, is clearly visible from the place where China has constructed the buildings.

The CDO-led team located the missing pillar after returning from the place.