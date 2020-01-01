Oli, Dahal meet at Baluwatar

CPN Chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal met at Baluwatar on Thursday to discuss about implementing the decisions taken by the secretariat meeting on Tuesday.

The secretariat meeting had handed over the responsibility of preparing the proposal for organizational unification within 10 days to the two chairmen and general secretary.

CPN leaders confided that the two chairmen may have also discussed Cabinet reshuffle today as decided by the standing committee meeting. The secretariat meeting on Sunday had also discussed the issue and asked the two chairmen to decide about Cabinet reshuffle.

"We cannot definitively say Cabinet reshuffle will happen on this day. But it will happen soon," a secretariat member told Setopati. "The two chairmen will discuss and take decision about who should be removed from the Cabinet and who will be inducted."