Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has called emergency Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

A minister told Setopati that PM Oli has called the meeting at his residence in Baluwatar at noon. "There was no special reason to call Cabinet meeting on Sunday. The message has been delivered in the night on top of that. PM must have called it due to some emergency reason," the source reasoned.

The regular Cabinet meeting is generally called on Monday. Another meeting is called for Thursday to discuss the unfinished issues of Monday.