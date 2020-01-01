Former Indian minister Jaswant Singh passes away

Former Indian union minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday at the age of 82.

He was in coma for the last six years having been admitted at the Army (Research and Referral) Hospital in Delhi in 2014 following a severe head injury at his residence, The Indian Express reported.

A former officer of the Indian Army, Singh had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Barmer district in Rajasthan after he did not get a BJP ticket. He lost to Colonel Sona Ram of the BJP.

Singh served as the minister for finance, minister for defence and minister for external affairs under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

In 2009, he was was expelled from the saffron party after he praised Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his book Jinnah – India, Partition, Independence. While he was later inducted into the party, he parted ways in 2014.