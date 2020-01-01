Oli, Dahal discuss Cabinet reshuffle

CPN Chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal have discussed Cabinet reshuffle during their meeting at Baluwatar on Sunday.

"They have discussed in a way to conclude Cabinet reshuffle today or tomorrow," a source close to Prime Minister (PM) Oli told Setopati. "PM will likely take decision on the basis of discussion between the chairmen.

When asked whether the Cabinet will be reshuffled by tomorrow, the source added "Do understand what today or tomorrow means. It will be done soon."

The two chairmen also discussed different standards about Cabinet reshuffle.

A standing committee member close to PM Oli said decision about which minister should be removed and who inducted will be decided in accordance to discussion with Dahal.

A Baluwatar source claimed that PM Oli is looking to create three new ministries by splitting three current ones. PM Oli can induct six more full ministers if three new ministries were created and all the ministries were made devoid of state ministers.

PM Oli, meanwhile, has called an emergency Cabinet meeting today.