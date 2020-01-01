NSU protests in front of Chinese Embassy accusing border encroachment, six arrested

The police have arrested students of Nepal Students Union (NSU) who protested in front of the Chinese Embassy on Monday accusing the northern neighbor of encroaching Nepali territory in Humla.

A group of students led by former general secretary of NSU Kundan Kafle protested in front of the Chinese Embassy in the morning claiming that the northern neighbor has encroached Nepali territory in Humla. They also demanded that the report submitted by the team led by Humla chief district officer, that recently went for field inspection, be made public.

Navaraj Tripathi, Pranil Tamang, Subodh Oli, Binda Bogati, Arbat Khadka and Dipendra Khadka of the student wing affiliated to the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) have been arrested and kept in Maligaon, according to Kafle.

NSU has demanded unconditional release of the arrested students.