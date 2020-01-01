27 NC leaders including Paudel, Shashank Koirala submit letter against Deuba

Senior leader of Nepali Congress (NC), office-bearers and central members have handed over a letter expressing displeasure at the working style of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

They have demanded an environment for holding a fair and impartial general convention. Central member Navindra Raj Joshi reached the party's central office in Sanepa Monday and handed over the letter addressed to Deuba to the party's chief secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel.

Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel, General Secretary Shashank Koirala, Treasurer Sita Devi Yadav, former general secretary Prakash Man Singh, and central members Ram Sharan Mahat, Arjun Narsingh KC, Bal Bahadur KC, Mahesh Acharya, Dil Bahadur Gharti, Minendra Rijal, Sujata Koirala, Dilendra Prasad Badu, Shekhar Koirala, Dipak Giri, Navindra Raj Joshi, Chandra Bhandari, Kamala Panta, Dhan Raj Gurung, Ratna Sherchan, Badri Prasad Pandey, Jeevan Pariyar, Guru Raj Ghimire, Kalyan Kumar Gurung, Ram Krishna Yadav, Hriday Ram Thani, Kiran Yadav and Sarita Prasai have signed on the letter.

They have mentioned that they will be forced to start struggle programs if Deuba does not show seriousness and urgency to address their demands judiciously during the central committee meeting called for October 5.

They have also demanded revocation of the decision to form party departments and term extension of the sister organizations.

Deuba was on appointment spree in recent months forming party departments and senior politician assembly. Deuba's opponents in the party have been accusing him of trying to influence the next general convention by forming party departments after announcement of general convention.

The departments need to be formed within six months of the general convention but Deuba is making the appointments when his four-year term has already ended and he is on a one-year extension as party chief.