Paudel slams sharing of constitutional posts among ruling and opposition leaders

Senior leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has slammed the sharing of constitutional appointments among the ruling and opposition leaders.

Pointing that the people are disappointed with decisions and activities of constitutional bodies, he has stated that the Constitutional Council should appoint chief commissioners and commissioners in the commissions as per the standards set by the Constitution.

"Impartiality, neutrality and independence of constitutional bodies including the CIAA is essential for the country and to provide good governance to the people," Paudel has posted on Facebook and Twitter on Monday.

"Chief commissioners and commissioners should be appointed in the commissions searching trustworthy and dependable persons from the society. There will be no meaning of commissions if the prime minister, main opposition leader or speaker were to look for persons favorable to them."

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has been bargaining with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal demanding his share in constitutional appointments in recent times.