Nepal reports 16 COVID-19 deaths; 1,154 test positive Monday

Similarly, the country reported 1,154 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 65,276. Similarly, 1,005 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 47,238.

The government has conducted 9,533 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 923,823 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 427.