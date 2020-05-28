Dr KC brought to Kathmandu

Dr Govinda KC, who started his 19th fast-unto-death in Jumla on September 14 with a six-point demand including immediate start of MBBS program in the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences completing necessary infrastructure and human resources, has been brought to Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Dr KC was taken to Nepalgunj from Jumla on Monday and brought to Kathmandu on an airplane on Tuesday. He has been taken to the National Trauma Center near the Bir Hospital from the Tribhuvan International Airport.

He has been brought to Kathmandu after he refused treatment at the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences where he was forcibly taken to by the administration late Saturday night.

His health is gradually deteriorating and he is getting weaker.

Dr KC, who was in Jumla before the start of nationwide lockdown in March providing free treatment to patients in the remote district in Karnali, had started the fast at Babira Mast temple in Singhachaur near Jumla Bazar demanding immediate start of MBBS program in the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences.

The other demands include start of classes in Geta Medical College and Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, and start of process to start government medical colleges in Province 2, Gandaki province, Doti or Dadeldhura, Udayapur, and Ilam or Panchthar.

He has also demanded correction of appointments made at the Institute of Medicine (IOM) under the Tribhuvan University violating seniority, and legislation to ensure fair and transparent appointment at universities, councils, academies and other bodies as per the recommendation of the committee to set standards for such appointments.

He has demanded regular budget for Bayalpata Hospital to ensure sustainable free service, and investigation and action in corruption cases including Rajya Laxmi Golchha corruption scam, procurement of land for the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC), procurement of wide-body planes, security printing press, land in Baluwatar and Durbar Marga, and procurement of medical supplies by Omni Group among others.

He has also called for making use of face mask and social distancing mandatory, and expansion of PCR testing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and gradually stop lockdown and prohibitory orders.