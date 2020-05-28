1,356 test positive, two COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 1,356 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 66,632. Similarly, 823 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 48,061.

The government has conducted 10,154 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 934,977 across the country until now.

Nepal reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 429.