1,172 test positive, 7 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 1,172 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 67,804. Similarly, 1,893 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 49,954.

The government has conducted 9,497 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 944,474 across the country until now.

Nepal reported seven more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 436.