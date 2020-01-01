Narayani crosses danger mark, administration urges locals to remain alert

The water level in Narayani river has crossed the danger mark at Devghat area on Thursday following incessant rainfall.

It has crossed the warning level and is approaching the danger level at Narayangarh, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The water level at Devghat area, where warning level is set at 7.3 meters and danger at 8 meters, has risen to 8.3 meters. Similarly, it has climbed to 11.3 meters at Narayangarh where warning level is set at 11 meters.

The water level has been rising along the whole stretch of the river, according to the department.

The Chitwan administration, meanwhile, has urged the people along the banks of the river to remain alert to the risk of floods. The settlements in west Chitwan and Nawalpur are under risk when the Narayani river swells.