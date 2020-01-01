Five missing after landslide in Palpa

Five persons have gone missing after landslide in Phoksingkot of Rambha rural municipality 2 in Palpa swept away two houses Wednesday night.

Houses of Hum Bahadur Gaha and Man Bahadur Gaha were swept away by the landslide following incessant rainfall, according to Palpa Police. The missing persons include two women, two girls and a man from Hum Bahadur's family.

Three from Man Bahadur's house managed to flee before the landslide swept their house away.

Spokesperson of Rambha rural municipality Krishna Prasad Regmi said continuing rainfall and falling of debris are creating problems in rescue works.