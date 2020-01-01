Landslide kills six in Syangja

Six persons have been killed and three suspected missing after landslide in Waling municipality 14 of Syangja early Thursday morning.

Ten persons were suspected buried after the landslide swept away house of Maya Pariyar. Six bodies have been recovered and search is on for the missing persons.

One person was rescued alive earlier and sent to Pokhara for treatment, according to Spokesperson with Syangja Police DSP Rajendra Prasad Adhikari.

Locals and security persons are looking for the missing persons but continuing rainfall and falling of debris are creating problems in rescue works.