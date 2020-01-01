Nine including eight of single family killed in Syangja landslide

Nine persons including eight from a single family have been killed after landslide in Waling municipality 14 of Syangja early Thursday morning.

Ten persons were buried after the landslide swept away a house. Nine bodies have been recovered from under the rubble including eight of a single family and one guest. One person was rescued alive earlier and sent to Pokhara for treatment.

SP Hobindra Bogati said all the deceased persons have been identified. The victims include Tika Maya Nepali, 47, Sthani Nepali, 23, Dipak Nepali, 24, Kuldeep Nepali, 22, Bikram Nepali, 15, Binita Nepali, 21, Bivash Nepali nine, Shishir Nepali (nine months), and 30-year-old guest of the family Uma Kala Nepali.

Manisha Nepali, 17, has been sent to Gandaki Medical College in Pokhara for treatment.

The house on a slope was swept away at around 5:30 in the morning by the landslide that started uphill.