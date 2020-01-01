17 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 1,497 test positive

Nepal reported 17 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours as the death toll crossed 450 on Thursday.

The country reported 1,497 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 69,301. Similarly, 457 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 50,411.

The government has conducted 11,449 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 955,923 across the country until now.

