1,313 test positive, 6 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 1,313 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 70,614. Similarly, 1,455 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 51,866.

The government has conducted 12,262 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 968,185 across the country until now.

Nepal reported six more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 459.