1,207 test positive, eight COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 1,207 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 71,821. Similarly, 1,147 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 53,013.

The government has conducted 10,019 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 978,204 across the country until now.

Nepal reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 467.

Note: The daily caseload was reported erroneously earlier