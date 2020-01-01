Samjhana BK murdered after rape: Autopsy report

Twelve-year-old Samjhana BK of Bajhang has been found to have been murdered after rape.

A police source confided with Setopati that postmortem report shows that the girl, who was found dead, was raped. The autopsy report given by the District Hospital to the Bajhang Police states that she had vaginal injury. The report attributes her death to liver injury inflicted by trauma.

She also had injuries on head, back and face.

BK of Masta rural municipality 2, who had gone to put fodder for cattle on Wednesday evening, was found dead in the night.

The shed was half an hour walk away from the home and was across a river and jungle. Her body was found in Simdevata Temple on the way to the shed by the locals who searched for her when she did not return home till late in the night.

Bajhang Police has deployed a team led by DSP Rupak Khadka for investigation of the case.

Eighteen-year-old Rajendra Bohara, who lives just a 10-minute trek from her home, has already been arrested on the basis of complaints by the family. The girl used to complain that Bohara would ask for her gold earrings while going to the shed.

The earrings were missing from her body.