1,573 test positive, 10 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 1,573 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 73,394. Similarly, 885 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 53,898.

The government has conducted 10,123 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 988,327 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 477.