1,351 test positive, 4 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 1,351 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 74,745. Similarly, 742 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 54,640.

The government has conducted 10,080 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 998,407 across the country until now.

Nepal reported four more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 481.