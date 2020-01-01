Keep process of blacklisting Omni as it is: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered to keep the process of blacklisting Omni Group, that failed to bring medical supplies in time to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as it is.

Deputy Spokesperson with the SC Devendra Dhakal told Setopati that a single bench of Justice Purushottam Bhandari on Monday has ordered the government to keep the blacklisting process as it is.

The government on April 1 had unilaterally revoked the contract with Omni International citing it failed to bring in supplies as per the agreement amidst widespread claims that even the materials it brought were substandard and expensive.

The government on September 13 had then decided to blacklist the company. Promoter of the company Paras KC three days back had moved the Apex Court demanding revocation of the decision.

The Department of Health Services had revoked the contract given to Omni Group to bring medical supplies on April 1.

The group's guarantee of Rs 60 million was also confiscated. "The contract stated that the materials should have been brought by March 30 but were not. The second lot of materials should have been brought by tomorrow but not even process has been started," Director General of the department Mahendra Shrestha had told Setopati after the decision on April 1.

The second lot should have been delivered on April 2 and the third on April 5.